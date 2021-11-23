Entertainment

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez met Administrator Praful Patel during the shooting of Ram Setu!

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez met Administrator Praful Patel during the shooting of Ram Setu! Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez shoot for Ram Setu
Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez met Administrator Praful Patel during the shooting of Ram Setu! Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez shoot for Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez met Administrator Praful Patel during the shooting of Ram Setu! Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez shoot for Ram Setu

Khiladi Akshay Kumar is currently doing many films and his shooting is going on. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen with him in this film, who is shooting for ‘Ram Setu’. But time a picture is seen on social media in which superstar Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez are seen with administrator Praful Patel. Both the stars met him during the shooting of Ram Sethu.

The team of Ram Sethu has recently completed the Ooty schedule. Now the news is that he will leave for Sri Lanka for the shooting. However, according to India Today, permission for shooting could not be obtained there, due to which the shooting of the film will be done in Daman.

This picture of Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez was shared by Praful Patel and wrote.. “Bollywood actor and celebrity Akshay Kumar and actress Jacqueline Fernandez who were guests of Daman for the shooting of the film “Ram Sethu” met today.

Akshay thanked the UT administration for their immense support and praised the beauty of Daman.

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the film Sooryavanshi and the film has been well received. Actress Katrina Kaif was seen with him in this film. Apart from Ram Sethu, Akshay Kumar on the work front is busy with films like Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey and Gorkha.

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez met Administrator Praful Patel during the shooting of Ram Setu!

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 15:45 [IST]


