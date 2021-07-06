Akshay Kumar And Nupur Sanon Filhaal 2 Song Is Out

New Delhi. Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s new song ‘Filhall 2 Mohabbat’ has been released today. Fans were waiting for this song of his for a long time. The special thing is that as soon as the song is released. Similarly, the song made a splash on social media. The pairing of Akshay Kumar and Nupur has touched the hearts of the fans.





There will be a feeling of pain in the song

Talking about the theme of the song, Akshay and Nupur’s love story has been shown in it. In which the story of their meeting till their separation has been shown well. An attempt has been made to infuse emotions in this song. Also, the last scene of the song is being liked a lot by the fans. Actor Akshay Kumar gets into an accident in this scene. Seeing which there is a tremendous twist in the song.

B Praak decorated the song with his melodious voice

The song ‘Filhall 2 Mohabbat’ is sung by famous Punjabi singer B Praak. The fans of his voice are already crores of people. This song in the voice of B Praak, sung by the pair of Akshay and Nupur, is making fans crazy. This song is directed by Arvind Khaira. The special thing is that along with Akshay Kumar and Nupur, you will also see Punjabi singer Emmy Work in the song.

Akshay Kumar shared the video and said a special thing to the fans

The entire team is very excited about the release of the song. Actor Akshay Kumar has also shared the song on social media. With which he has also written a beautiful message. At the moment, on the release of 2 Mohabbat, Akshay writes that, “At the moment, my first music video started with a fun but at the moment 2- Mohabbat is the result of your unbreakable love. It is yours now.” Akshay’s message is being liked a lot for the fans. Let us tell you that soon Akshay Kumar will be seen in the film ‘Sooryavanshi’.