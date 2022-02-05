Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starts shooting for ‘Ratsasan’ remake in Mussoorie, enjoys snowfall | Akshay Kumar- Rakul Preet shooting for the remake of ‘Ratsasan’ in Mussoorie, shared the video enjoying the weather
mission cinderella
If reports are to be believed, the title of the Hindi remake has been given – Mission Cinderella. ‘Bell Bottom’ director Ranjit Tiwari is going to make a Hindi remake of this crime thriller film. At the same time, after Bell Bottom, Jackky Bhagnani is also producing this film.
film on child trafficking
According to the report, “It is a crime thriller film, in which Akshay traces a child trafficking racket named ‘Cinderella’. The makers are currently calling the film ‘Project Cinderella’ and have added ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Cinderella’. Titles like ‘Mission Cinderella’ have been registered with the association.”
Ratsana
Talking about Ratsasan, it is a psychological crime thriller film. Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul played the lead roles in this film directed by Ram Kumar. The Telugu remake of this film, released in 2018, was also made.
instant sign film
It is being told that Akshay liked the script of the film so much that he immediately gave his nod for the film. This is Akshay Kumar’s third film with Jackky Bhagnani.
upcoming movies
Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films include – Rakshabandhan, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Selfie, Oh My God 2, Soorarai Potru Hindi Remake, Gorkha .. and web series ‘The End’..
