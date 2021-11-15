Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty on success of Sooryavanshi, thanks fans for the love | Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty said on the success of Sooryavanshi – ‘Thank you fans for giving so much love’

thanks to the audience

At the same time, while talking to BBC, Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude to the audience on the success of Sooryavanshi and said, “I consider myself lucky that the audience has given me so much love. After a pandemic, the audience went to the cinema hall, tickets Buying and watching films with family has started again. I am thankful to the audience for this.”

no one knows the formula for success

Talking about the collection of the film, he said, “Nobody knows the formula for the success of the film. I can tell from my career point of view, I have seen scripts are good, the film looks good, people wow on trials. And the dog does not even come to see that film. The same is the trial of such films where people hide and hide that no one asks how the film is and those films become hits.

800 crore movies

Akshay further says, “I have come in this film industry, I will earn in this film industry and will invest in this film industry only. I want more theaters to open. Films should be bigger and their earnings will reach 300-400 to 800 crores because India has a lot of potential but cinema halls are less.

sooryavanshi box office

Sooryavanshi has touched 150 crores in India and 50 crores overseas in 10 days. The second weekend of the film was strong and with this the film has crossed the 200 crore collection worldwide. Let us tell you, Sooryavanshi has become a super hit at the box office.