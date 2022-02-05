Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to star in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ remake? Big announcement tomorrow! Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to star in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ remake?

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

Let us tell you that this will be the first time that Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are going to be seen together in a film. Pooja Entertainment has shared a video in which glimpses of old and new movies are shown alternately. In this, there is a mention of Bade Miyan and Chhote Miyan.

written in this post

It is written in this post that .. “This journey would not be possible without you! Thanks for yesterday, today and tomorrow! Tomorrow at 12:30 pm, stay tuned for our big announcement on Sunday.

was released in 1998

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan movie was released in 1998 and was directed by David Dhawan starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles. Reportedly, the new version of the old film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

eagerly waiting

Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of this film. Even before this, many great films have been remade but very few have been successful. Most of the films have had to be heard for good and bad.

workfront

On the workfront, Akshay Kumar is busy with films like Prithviraj, Gorkha, Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey and Tiger Shroff is also coming very soon with many of his projects.