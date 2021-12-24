Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s film be titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Big reveal! Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s film will be titled ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?’

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Directed by David Dhawan, the film starred Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Sharat Saxeapapona and Satish Kaushik in supporting roles. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky and Deepshikha Bhagnani are going to produce this film of superstar Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Fantastic film may go on floors in 2022

There are expectations that this great film can go on floors in 2022. However, when the filmmakers were talked about this, they did not give any kind of answer. Currently, Tiger Shroff is working with Vashu Bhagnani for Ganpat and he is the producer of this film.

atrangi re

Apart from this, superstar Akshay Kumar is busy with many great films and at this time his film Atrangi Re has been released. Apart from this, he is going to be seen in great films like Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Rakshabandhan and Gorkha.

shared the screen

It can prove to be very good to see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff together. Earlier, Tiger Shroff shared the screen only with superstar Hrithik Roshan. The name of this film was War and people liked it a lot.