Akshay Kumar and vidyut jammwal dangerous action India’s ultimate biggest warrior show discovery. Akshay Kumar and vidyut jammwal dangerous action India’s ultimate warrior show discovery

When it comes to action hero of Bollywood, a name of Vidyut Jamwal also comes in it. Vidyut Jammwal will also come along with 16 Warriors in India’s Ultimate Warrior Show. Where real and dangerous stunt fans are going to see. A new promo of the show has surfaced where this level of action is going to be seen.

Which will blow your senses. The special thing is that Akshay Kumar is also all set to be surprised by the dangerous acrobatics and dares of Warrior along with doing stunts in this show. Vidyut Jamwal, who specializes in martial arts, has done a stunt that can be fatal. A promo video has surfaced.

Where electricity is seen pouring molten wax over the closed eyes. From this it is being speculated that with every stunt, all the warriors will be seen shocked at every step with fear and hanging a big alarm bell on themselves. A promo of this has also come where Akshay Kumar is seen saying this That if I have come, I have brought something terrible. Understand. Focus and fight.

Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar and Vidyut Jamwal will host the special show on March 11 together. The show premiered on 4 March on Discovery Plus. It can also be seen on Discovery Channel. A big warrior is being searched through this show. Whoever will pass as number 1 in every exam. He will become the last fighter of India. Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar is coming for a special episode. Fans are happy to see the promo video, they say that two action players will be seen together for the first time. Watch the promo here which is going viral on social media.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 11:02 [IST]