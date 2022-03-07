Entertainment

Akshay Kumar and vidyut jammwal dangerous action India’s ultimate biggest warrior show discovery. Akshay Kumar and vidyut jammwal dangerous action India’s ultimate warrior show discovery

24 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Akshay Kumar and vidyut jammwal dangerous action India’s ultimate biggest warrior show discovery. Akshay Kumar and vidyut jammwal dangerous action India’s ultimate warrior show discovery
Written by admin
Akshay Kumar and vidyut jammwal dangerous action India’s ultimate biggest warrior show discovery. Akshay Kumar and vidyut jammwal dangerous action India’s ultimate warrior show discovery

Akshay Kumar and vidyut jammwal dangerous action India’s ultimate biggest warrior show discovery. Akshay Kumar and vidyut jammwal dangerous action India’s ultimate warrior show discovery

breadcrumb

Television

oi-Prachi Dixit

,

When it comes to action hero of Bollywood, a name of Vidyut Jamwal also comes in it. Vidyut Jammwal will also come along with 16 Warriors in India’s Ultimate Warrior Show. Where real and dangerous stunt fans are going to see. A new promo of the show has surfaced where this level of action is going to be seen.

Which will blow your senses. The special thing is that Akshay Kumar is also all set to be surprised by the dangerous acrobatics and dares of Warrior along with doing stunts in this show. Vidyut Jamwal, who specializes in martial arts, has done a stunt that can be fatal. A promo video has surfaced.

Akshay Kumar,vidyut jammwal

Where electricity is seen pouring molten wax over the closed eyes. From this it is being speculated that with every stunt, all the warriors will be seen shocked at every step with fear and hanging a big alarm bell on themselves. A promo of this has also come where Akshay Kumar is seen saying this That if I have come, I have brought something terrible. Understand. Focus and fight.

Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar and Vidyut Jamwal will host the special show on March 11 together. The show premiered on 4 March on Discovery Plus. It can also be seen on Discovery Channel. A big warrior is being searched through this show. Whoever will pass as number 1 in every exam. He will become the last fighter of India. Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar is coming for a special episode. Fans are happy to see the promo video, they say that two action players will be seen together for the first time. Watch the promo here which is going viral on social media.

  • yashraj films upcoming movies 1646466636

    Yash Raj Films is all set to set the box office on fire with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh, Salman – 5 big budget films ready

  • cvr 1646461083

    After ‘Filhall’, Akshay Kumar and B Praak’s pairing again, will explode soon!

  • shane warne4 1646454126

    Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and other Bollywood celebs mourn the death of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne

  • prithviraj preponed 1646240678

    Akshay Kumar changed the release date of Prithviraj, Manega Akshay Festival without festival, announced with new poster

  • merijaan1 1646050138

    Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon romance in Bachchan Pandey’s ‘Meri Jaan Meri Jaan’ song, watch VIDEO

  • 10 1645858551

    Uttar Pradesh Police took inspiration from Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ trailer, said- ‘Great and fear will work only for law’

  • cvr 1645701377

    The powerful song ‘Maar Khaega’ from ‘Bachchan Pandey’ released, Akshay Kumar looks like an evil gangster!

  • 14 1645607692

    Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bachchan Pandey’ trailer gets record breaking response, first song ready to release

  • chote miyan bade miyan6 1645594108

    Tiger Shroff is excited to work with Akshay Kumar- Said, ‘Akshay sir is an original action hero’

  • salmanakshayajay 1645426381

    Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik-Salman in 6 bumper hits of South, earning crores at the box office, details

  • bachchanpandey 1645420158

    Bachchan Pandey – Romance with Jacqueline and threats to Kriti, Akshay Kumar’s different style shown in new posters!

  • aamir akshay ajay tiger 1645170100

    6 biggest box office clashes of 2022 including Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan vs Tiger Shroff

english summary

Watch here Akshay Kumar and vidyut jammwal dangerous action India’s ultimate biggest warrior show on Discovery

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 11:02 [IST]

#Akshay #Kumar #vidyut #jammwal #dangerous #action #Indias #ultimate #biggest #warrior #show #discovery #Akshay #Kumar #vidyut #jammwal #dangerous #action #Indias #ultimate #warrior #show #discovery

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Collection: Godzilla vs Kong became the highest grossing Hollywood movie during the epidemic

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment