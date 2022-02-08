Akshay Kumar angry with kapil sharma refuses to promote bachchan pandey film on the kapil sharma show. Akshay Kumar angry with Kapil Sharma Bachchan Pandey film will not be promoted on The Kapil Sharma Show

The reason behind the joke between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma!

When something happened in a joke between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma that the actor did not like. In this episode, Akshay Kumar tells Kapil Sharma on one thing that this man has to ask everything, why does he say that the children were asking, Archana ji has asked.

Kapil Sharma said this thing

Without fulfilling this point of Akshay, Kapil Sharma immediately says in defense of himself that you too had interviewed a very big politician. I will not take names. But you asked him that my driver’s child was asking that you eat mango by sucking it? Let us tell you that Kapil Sharma was referring to the conversation that Akshay Kumar had with PM Narendra Modi in the year 2019.

Akshay Kumar requested the team

It is being claimed in some reports that Akshay Kumar had requested the team of The Kapil Sharma Show not to telecast this part on the show after the shooting of this episode. Being a joke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told Kapil Sharma’s team that it should not have been shown.

The Kapil Sharma Show refuses to appear for the promotion of Bachchan Pandey

The channel had also agreed for this. Yet for some reason this video of Kapil and Akshay Kumar’s talk surfaced and quickly went viral on the internet. It is being told that for this reason Akshay Kumar has decided not to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of Bachchan Pandey. However, no official information has come on this news yet.