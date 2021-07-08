Akshay Kumar Auditioned For Aamir Khan For Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has become the superstar of the industry today. He worked in many films and won everyone’s heart with his acting. Akshay Kumar played many different characters on the big screen. From romantic hero to comedy, the actor was well-liked. But there was a time when Akshay Kumar was rejected in the audition. Know for which film Akshay was rejected.

Rejected in the auditions of ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’

Actually, this anecdote is related to the film ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’. This film was being made by director Mansoor Khan. Akshay Kumar auditioned for the film in the year 1992. Akshay Kumar had told that he had given a screen test for the character of Shekhar Malhotra in the film. But he did not like his screen test. They didn’t like it at all.

Later that role was given to Deepak Tijori. Akshay further told that while Aamir Khan had already made his name in the industry by doing films like ‘Qayamat Tak’ and ‘Dil Hai Ki Manta Hi Nahi’. In such a situation, he considered it necessary to remove him from the film.

Akshay Kumar’s open luck because of make-up artist

Often Akshay Kumar has been seen talking during his Struggle days. Akshay Kumar had told that when he was struggling, he had lost a modeling assignment. After which he went to a makeup artist to meet her. That makeup artist used to work in the company of famous filmmaker Pramod Chakraborty. The makeup artist showed Akshay’s portfolio to the producer.

Seeing this, Pramod Chakraborty was quite impressed. After which Pramod Chakraborty signed Akshay in three of his films. Not only this, the filmmaker paid him 5,000 for the first film, 50,000 for the second film, and 1.5 lakh for the third film.

akshay kumar upcoming movies

Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar is still active in the industry even after years. These days Akshay is in the news for his upcoming films Suryavanshi and Bell Bottom. At the same time, during the Corona period, actors are coming forward and helping people. Recently Akshay Kumar went to Kashmir. Where he spent time with the soldiers posted in Kashmir. A lot of pictures of Akshay having fun with the army personnel had gone viral on social media. who were well-liked.