Akshay Kumar becomes highest paid actor with 160 crore fees for his next film | Akshay Kumar most expensive actor with 160 crore fee

Fees elevated in the previous few years Considerably, within the final six years, Akshay Kumar's fees have elevated nearly 3 times. It was solely within the 12 months 2016 when Akshay Kumar had requested Bhushan Kumar's spouse Divya Khosla Kumar for Rs 56 crores to signal his film and at the moment the identical fee appeared excessive. After this, the speed of Akshay Kumar reached 80 crores, then 100 crores in 2020 and 135 crores in 2021. How a lot was the wage of the primary film Akshay Kumar was signed by Pramod Chakraborty for his first three movies. Akshay Kumar was set to get 5 thousand for his first film, 50 thousand for the second film and 1.5 lakh for the third film. Akshay Kumar made his film debut in 1991 with Saugandh which was a field workplace flop. After this the participant was launched however he additionally didn't do a lot wonders. Akshay Kumar had success with movies like Elaan and Yeh Dillagi in 1994. first blockbuster film Nevertheless, Akshay Kumar was by no means thought of a field workplace star. A part of Akshay Kumar, his first blockbuster film got here within the 12 months 2007 with Welcome. With the success of this film, Akshay Kumar elevated his fees from 25 crores to 40 crores. After this, Akshay Kumar's journey of comedy movies continued.

Profession ended with flop movies

Earlier than the success of Welcome, there was a time in Akshay Kumar’s profession when his movies had been flopping constantly. It was even written about Akshay Kumar that his profession is over. Akshay had additionally taken Canadian citizenship and he had made plans to go there and begin his personal enterprise. However then his luck shone with Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri.

Enhance fees by 25% yearly

Akshay Kumar will increase his fees by 20 – 25 % yearly. Within the 12 months 2019, Akshay Kumar earned 1.5 – 2 crores every single day. On the similar time, his fees have additionally elevated nearly 3 times from 50 crores in 2016 until now. On the field workplace too, Akshay Kumar is the hen that lays the golden egg and therefore he will get a face-to-face value for each film.

solely actor of 2020

Within the 12 months 2020, Akshay Kumar was the one Indian actor to be included within the record of high-paid actors of the well-known journal Forbes. On this record, Akshay Kumar was at quantity six in the entire world. Until now the web price of Akshay Kumar is round 2141 crores. On the similar time, his manufacturing home can be constantly giving superhit movies on the field workplace.

How a lot do you earn in a 12 months

Yearly Akshay Kumar offers three to 4 hit movies on the field workplace. On the similar time, he additionally does at the very least 22-25 eds in a 12 months. For each advert, Akshay Kumar prices a fee of as much as 15 crores. Alongside with this, Akshay Kumar works in lots of ads for the federal government and can be the model ambassador of many campaigns.

