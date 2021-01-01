Akshay Kumar: Bell Bottom First Week Box Office Report Akshay Kumar Vani Kapoor Starrer Disappointing Bell Bottom 1 Week Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ failed to earn Rs 20 crore in its first week
Akshay Kumar and Vani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta starrer Bell Bottom have grossed less than Rs 20 crore in their first week alone. Rakshabandhan reduced Bell Bottom’s earnings. With this, the film’s gross has reached Rs 18.75 crore. The film’s earnings have dropped sharply over the weekend. Occupancy caps in different cities were also facing difficulties in meeting revenue of Rs 4 to 5 crore.
On Sunday, the film was housefull in several cinemas in Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot in Gujarat and made huge profits. The film did not do well over the weekend but the film will have to struggle a lot to make good money in the years to come. The film will do well across the country but failed to earn much in states like Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat. The film was to be screened in Mumbai and Pune. But these states are reluctant to release. The film did business in 8 days:
Thursday – 2 crore 75,00,000 approx
Friday – Approximately 2 crore 75,00,000
Saturday – Approximately 3 crores
Sunday – 4 crore 50,00,000 approx
Monday – 1 crore 90,00,000 approx
Tuesday – 1 crore 40,00,000 approx
Wednesday – Approximately 1 crore 30,00,000
Thursday – 1,15,00,000 approx
Total – 18 crore 75,00,000 approx
