Akshay Kumar Bell Bottom Leaked: Akshay Kumar Movie Bell Bottom: The movie has received positive response from the audience and critics. However, in the absence of a screen, the producers took the risk of showing it in theaters.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ has been released in cinemas after the second wave of corona virus. Despite the closure of cinemas in Maharashtra, the producers decided to release the film after the lockdown. But a few hours after its release, ‘Bell Bottom’ was leaked online.

According to an entertainment portal, ‘Bell Bottom’ is available for free download on the internet. The movie ‘Bell Bottom’ in HD print got an online league on Tamil Rockers, Filmivap and other pirated sites. The film has received a positive response from audiences and critics alike. However, in the absence of a screen, the producers took the risk of showing it in theaters.





Bollywood celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn and others have lauded the decision of Akshay Kumar and the entire film team to release ‘Bell Bottom’ in cinemas. The producers held a special screening of the film for the media in Surat on Wednesday. This movie is shown in 3D.

Akshay Kumar recently spoke about the sequel to ‘Bell Bottom’. He revealed that the way the film ends, there is definitely room for a sequel. Akshay Kumar also said that the work can be done if the producers come up with a good script.

Akshay Kumar is currently in London as he is all set to shoot his new film. Rakulpreet Singh will also be seen in the film. Apart from this, Akshay Kumar will be seen in films like ‘Rakshabandhan’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Atarangi Re’ and ‘Suryavanshi’.

