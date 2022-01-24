Akshay Kumar bought a luxurious luxury flat in Juhu, know what is its specialty and how much is the price

Akshay Kumar New Apartment: Akshay Kumar has bought a new luxury apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. It is being told that its total value is Rs 7.8 crore.

Bollywood’s famous actor Akshay Kumar is often in discussion about his films and his style. Soon Akshay Kumar will be seen in the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’, in which he will be seen playing the lead role with Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, Akshay Kumar has come into the discussion about his wealth. Actually, Akshay Kumar has bought a luxurious luxury flat in Khar area of ​​Juhu, Mumbai. The flat is located on the 19th floor of the building named Joy Legend, which is spread over an area of ​​1,878 square meters.

A special feature of Akshay Kumar’s flat is that it also has four car parking spaces. According to Money Control, this second house of Akshay Kumar is located in Khar West. The registry of this property was done on January 7. According to Joy Legendary’s website, her building consists of ultra-modern three- and four-room luxury homes.

However, it is still not known whether Akshay Kumar’s flat is three BHK or four. In addition, all the houses in the building have a living room, a deck area, dining area, master bedroom, guest bedroom, children’s bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. The total cost of this second house of Akshay Kumar is around Rs 7.8 crore.

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar has another house located in Juhu, where he lives with his wife Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara and son Aarav. His house is located in the ‘Prime Beach’ building, which is situated on the sea side. The beautiful view of the sea is also visible from this house. Talking about this house, Twinkle Khanna had said, “It is very beautiful to live around the sea. It is really wonderful to sit on the railing and watch the sunset.”

He had made the same house from which he was expelled: Akshay Kumar had to go through many struggles to reach here. There was a time when Akshay Kumar did not have money to do a photoshoot. However, he somehow convinced the photographer. He had gone to shoot at a bungalow on the banks of Juhu, but in the meantime the watchmen kicked him out. The special thing is that after a few years Akshay had bought the same house.