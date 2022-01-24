Akshay Kumar buys new crore rupees apartment akshay kumar net worth property upcoming movies.

Akshay Kumar has property worth crores in Goa and Mauritius too

Akshay Kumar also has properties worth crores in Goa and Mauritius. Akshay Kumar is counted among the highest paid superstars of Bollywood. Recently a report came out in which it was claimed that Akshay Kumar has taken a fee of 135 crores for one of his upcoming films.

Akshay Kumar is the owner of 2000 crores

Along with this, Akshay Kumar also takes a share of the crores of his film’s earnings from the makers. Last year, Akshay Kumar made it to the list of 100 highest-paid celebs with an earning of Rs 366 crore. According to the report, Akshay Kumar is the owner of 2000 crores.

Akshay Kumar has a private jet worth 260 crores

Akshay Kumar’s earning is between 4 to 5 crores every month. Akshay Kumar earns 5 to 6 crores from TV Ad. Akshay Kumar has his own private jet worth 260 crores. Akshay Kumar’s bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai is worth around 80 crores.

Akshay Kumar has spent crores on bikes and cars too. Talking about work, in the year 2021, Akshay Kumar’s Suryavanshi earned close to 300 crores globally. The upcoming days include OMG 2, Ramsethu with Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan, Driving License, Rowdy Rathore 2, many films with Prithviraj.