Akshay Kumar Calls Nurses Real Heroes As He Recalls Being Hospitalised Due To Covid-19





Mumbai: On Worldwide Nurses Day, actor Akshay Kumar recalled the time when he was examined optimistic for Covid-19 and was hospitalised as a precautionary measure. Taking to Twitter, he heaped praises for the nurses and known as them ‘actual heroes’. He wrote, “Once I was hospitalised not too long ago, what completely moved me was the superb capability of nurses at work. Selflessly and continuous. Thanks to the actual heroes. #InternationalNursesDay.” Additionally Learn – IRCTC Newest Information: Railways Cancels 31 Extra Trains Due to Low Occupancy | Full Listing Right here

Once I was hospitalised not too long ago, what completely moved me was the superb capability of nurses at work. Selflessly and continuous. Thanks to the actual heroes. #InternationalNursesDay — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 12, 2021

Reacting to his tweet, one netizen wrote, “Sir Nursing employees are the spine of our medical system. Their care and therapeutic contact ensures not simply medical restoration however the emotional well-being of the patientsThey have led the combat towards COVID from the entrance I salute the nurses of our nation on this #InternationalNursesDay.”

Whereas one other commented, “Identical expertise … a lot of care and well timed monitoring god bless them.”

Akshay Kumar was recognized with COVID-19 and was hospitalised. Informing about his well being on social media, he wrote, “I want to inform everybody that earlier this morning I examined optimistic for Covid-19. Following all of the protocols, I’ve instantly remoted myself. I’m below dwelling quarantine and have sought vital medical care. I’d sincerely request all people who have are available contact with me to get themselves examined and take care. Again in motion quickly.”

Not too long ago, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna procured and donated 100 oxygen concentrators. Speaking in regards to the donation, Twinkle shared a publish and captioned it, “I believe for the previous couple of weeks with members of my family sick I’ve been in a little bit of a gap. However I couldn’t keep there for lengthy. I implore all of you in your personal method to do no matter you possibly can so we will look again at this bleak second and not less than say it took the worst however it introduced out the very best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings.”