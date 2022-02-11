Akshay kumar charges 100 crore fees for bachchan pandey list of Bollywood highest paid actors.

Akshay Kumar highest earning

But in the last few years, it is becoming clear that Akshay Kumar’s name is included in the top of Bollywood’s highest-paid actors. Last year it was reported that Akshay Kumar has charged a fee of Rs 117 crore for Bell Bottom. After this, if anyone’s turn comes, it is Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan, Prabhas and Rajinikanth’s fees

Based on the report, Aamir Khan has charged a fee of around 150 crores for Lal Singh Chaddha. The name of South’s mega star Prabhas is also included in this list. Prabhas has also charged a fee of close to 150 crores for his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. Rajinikanth, the eldest in age and veteran actor of Hindi cinema, is also second to none in terms of fees.

Ajay Devgan’s fee of so many crores

Based on a news, Rajinikanth has taken a fee of around Rs 120 crore for his film Annathe. Ajay Devgan is also second to none in terms of earning. Ajay Devgan has charged around 60 crores to 121 crores for Bhuj film.

Get a share from the film’s earnings

Let us inform that till now no official information has been revealed regarding the fees of all these artists. Looking at the market of big films, there are many such stars who earn more than the fees by taking their share in the film’s earnings.