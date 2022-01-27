Akshay Kumar congratulates Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi and other Padma awardees

On the eve of Republic Day, the Government of India has announced Padma Awards. People who did remarkable work in the fields of art, sports, literature, military force and social were awarded the Padma Awards. Talking about the entertainment industry, this year Prithviraj directors Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Sonu Nigam, Victor Banerjee have been honored with Padma Shri.

On this occasion, Akshay Kumar has congratulated all the Padma awardees on social media. He wrote- “Nice to see great names in the Padma Award list. Amazing achievers in Science, Armed Forces, Sports, Industry and Arts.. Also my friend Director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Proud.”

Significantly, in the year 2022, out of 128 Padma Awards, four people have been honored with Padma Vibhushan, 17 people have been honored with Padma Bhushan and 107 people have been awarded Padma Shri.

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi expressed happiness about being awarded the Padma Shri and said- “Padma Shri award comes with a huge responsibility. I remember some people told me a few years ago that I should not chase history and there is so much in it. Shouldn’t get involved because the Hindi film industry doesn’t need or care much. My problem is I don’t understand anything else; history is my passion.”

I respect Aditya Chopra and Akshay Kumar READ Also Anupama 24th June 2021 Written Updates vat savitri vrat Talking on upcoming film Prithviraj the director says, “When I met Aditya Chopra he asked me why I am not directing a film. I told him that it becomes very expensive to produce. People distanced themselves from it. But he created Prithviraj on such a large scale. Prithviraj is the result of his trust in me and my abilities. History is my strength and he trusted me. Another person I respect a lot is Akshay Kumar , who has been extremely respectable and a pleasure to work with. It is unbelievable for a person of that stature to be so humble and down to earth. I am grateful to have these two pillars of strength in my life today.” Chandraprakash Dwivedi Let us tell you, director and screenwriter Chandraprakash Dwivedi directed the serial Chanakya to be aired on Doordarshan in the year 1991 and in this serial he played the lead role of Chanakya. He has also produced shows like Mrityunjay, Ek Aur Mahabharat, Upanishad Ganga. Talking about films, he has directed films like Pinjar, Z Plus, Mohalla Assi. At the same time, the upcoming films include Prithviraj. He is also producing Akshay Kumar’s film Ram Setu. Padma Shri to Sonu Nigam One of the recipients of Padma Shri this year is Sonu Nigam, one of the leading singers of his generation. After making his debut with stage shows in the 1990s, Sonu soon made a name for himself in playback singing. He has sung over 5000 songs in different languages, and won a National Award. Victor Banerjee honored with Padma Bhushan READ Also Aryan Khan drug case controversy Gauri khan first Instagram post shah rukh fans reacted. Gauri Khan's first Instagram post after Aryan Khan drug case controversy Shahrukh's fans reaction At the same time, 75-year-old veteran actor Victor Banerjee, who has worked in Hindi, English, Bengali and Assamese language films, has been honored with Padma Bhushan. He has worked with directors from Roman Polanski, James Ivory, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Shamam Benegal.

READ Also Rakesh on Ridhi Dogra called Spineless: Bigg Boss OT Rakesh Bapat Ex-wife Ridhi Dogra came out in support of him Find out what she said-

