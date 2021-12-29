Akshay Kumar delivers his career first Highest Grosser Of The Year with Sooryavanshi | Akshay Kumar breaks record with Sooryavanshi – the first ‘highest grossing film of the year’

Year 2020 – Tanhaji

In 2020, there were very few films due to the lockdown. Out of which Ajay Devgan’s film Tanhaji became the highest grossing film. The film was a super hit with a collection of 279.50 crores. Worldwide film did business of 367 crores.

Year 2019 – War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War became the highest grossing film of 2019. The film did a business of 319 crores in India and 475.50 crores worldwide.

Year 2018- Sanju

At the same time, Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, came in the year 2018. The film collected around 341 crores in India and 586.85 crores worldwide. The film was a super hit.

Year 2017- Bahubali 2 (Hindi)

At the same time, the film Bahubali 2, which came in the year 2017, was also released in Hindi and it became the highest-grossing film of that year. Only the Hindi version of Bahubali had collected 511.30 crores.

On the other hand, talking about Bollywood, the biggest Bollywood film of that year was Tiger Zinda Hai, which collected 339 crores.

Year 2016- Dangal

Aamir Khan’s film Dangal had a collection of 387.39 crores in India and 2203 crores worldwide. Apparently it proved to be the biggest Bollywood film of that year.

Year 2015- Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Directed by Kabir Khan, the Salman Khan starrer had collected 320.34 crores in India and 920.90 crores worldwide. This is the biggest film of Salman’s career.