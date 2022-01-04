Akshay Kumar film prithviraj postponed due to covid 19 box office clash with Ajay devgn runway 34 eid 2022. Akshay Kumar film prithviraj postpone covid 19 box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s runway 34 Eid 2022 release

Prithviraj and Runway 34

Instead of releasing Pathan on Eid, Prithviraj can be released. On the occasion of Eid, Ajay Devgan is bringing his film Runway 34. Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn are the faces of Runway 34. The shooting of the film has been completed. In such a situation, it can be easily released on Eid. If Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj is also released on Eid, then there will be a clear box office clash with Ajay Devgan in the theatres.

Prithviraj earned more than 300 crores

Runway 34 is a story inspired by true events. It is an emotional thriller film. The budget of Prithviraj’s film is close to 300 crores. In such a situation, to come in the hit category, Prithviraj will have to earn more than 300 crores. For which the earnings of the Eid festival can be beneficial for Akshay Kumar, while not taking advantage of the Republic Day of 21 January.

Prithviraj’s way to earn 500 crores

After Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj is the way to earn 500 crores for Akshay Kumar, which can open only with theatrical release. Along with Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt are also in special roles in the film. Manushi Chhillar is in the role of Sanyogita. Prithviraj has spent the most on the climax. It remains to be seen what new decision the makers take for the release date of Prithviraj.