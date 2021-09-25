Akshay Kumar films Suryavanshi and Prithviraj: Maharashtra cinemas reopen: Cinemas will open in Maharashtra from October 22 next month. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced this on Saturday, September 25.

Cinemas will open in Maharashtra from October 22 next month. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced this on Saturday, September 25. After announcing the opening of cinemas, Akshay Kumar announced the release of his film ‘Suryavanshi’ on Diwali. The announcement raises the question of whether Akshay Kumar will clash with his ‘Prithviraj’ at the box office. In fact, director Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi’s ‘Prithviraj’ will also be released on November 5.

Exhibitor-distributor Raj Bansal is very happy with the news of the reopening of the cinema hall. He says, “This is the best news we have received in recent times and a film like Suryavanshi should be released on Diwali to attract the audience in cinemas. Along with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif, there could be big earnings at the box office.



Good news for cinema lovers in Maharashtra: Chief Minister Thackeray announces reopening of cinemas

Akshay Kumar’s’ Prithviraj ‘was also slated to release on November 5, on which Raj Bansal says,’ Conflict will definitely be avoided. No two films by the same actor should be screened on the same day.

In particular, Akshay Kumar has thanked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He tweeted, ‘Today many families will be thanking Shri Uddhav Thackeray. Thank you for allowing Maharashtra Cinema to reopen from 22nd October. Now no one will stop or stop – the police are coming.

Rohit Shetty-Akshay Kumar have confirmed that ‘Suryavanshi’ will be released on Diwali