Akshay Kumar films Suryavanshi and Prithviraj: Maharashtra cinemas reopen: Cinemas will open in Maharashtra from October 22 next month. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced this on Saturday, September 25.
Akshay Kumar films Suryavanshi and Prithviraj: Maharashtra cinemas reopen: Cinemas will open in Maharashtra from October 22 next month. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced this on Saturday, September 25.
Cinemas will open in Maharashtra from October 22 next month. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced this on Saturday, September 25. After announcing the opening of cinemas, Akshay Kumar announced the release of his film ‘Suryavanshi’ on Diwali. The announcement raises the question of whether Akshay Kumar will clash with his ‘Prithviraj’ at the box office. In fact, director Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi’s ‘Prithviraj’ will also be released on November 5.
Exhibitor-distributor Raj Bansal is very happy with the news of the reopening of the cinema hall. He says, “This is the best news we have received in recent times and a film like Suryavanshi should be released on Diwali to attract the audience in cinemas. Along with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif, there could be big earnings at the box office. Good news for cinema lovers in Maharashtra: Chief Minister Thackeray announces reopening of cinemas Akshay Kumar’s’ Prithviraj ‘was also slated to release on November 5, on which Raj Bansal says,’ Conflict will definitely be avoided. No two films by the same actor should be screened on the same day.
In particular, Akshay Kumar has thanked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He tweeted, ‘Today many families will be thanking Shri Uddhav Thackeray. Thank you for allowing Maharashtra Cinema to reopen from 22nd October. Now no one will stop or stop – the police are coming.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.