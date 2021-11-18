Akshay Kumar get emotional to missing his mother aruna bhatia on ram setu set share empathy video | Akshay Kumar became emotional after remembering his mother, shared an emotional VIDEO from the sets of Ram Setu

death due to illness

Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away in September 2021 due to illness. During that time the actor was shooting abroad and when Akshay Kumar came to know about the deteriorating health of his mother, he immediately returned to Mumbai from abroad.

Unbearable pain for Akshay Kumar

Giving information about the mother’s death through social media, Akshay Kumar said that the passing of his mother is an unbearable pain for him, which he cannot express. In this difficult time of Akshay Kumar, from Salman Khan to other big stars tweeted.

Records broken by Suryavanshi

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi released in theaters on the occasion of Diwali, breaking many records at the box office. The film has completed the figure of 150 crores and this is the first Bollywood film after Corona to have set this record.

Akshay Kumar shooting for Ram Sethu

According to media reports, Akshay Kumar is in Daman these days and is shooting for Ram Setu. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in Ram Sethu.