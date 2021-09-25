Akshay Kumar Girl Nitara’s Birthday: Akshay Kumar Lovely Post on Girl’s Birthday:

Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar will be busy with his projects but will not miss the opportunity to spend time with his family. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have kept their two sons Aarav and Nitara away from the glare of the mass media. The couple occasionally shares photos of their children on social media for their fans. The actor has shared a cute social media post to mark his daughter Nitara’s 9th birthday.

Akshay Kumar’s son Arav celebrated his 19th birthday on September 15. At the same time, his daughter Nitara is now celebrating her 9th birthday on Saturday, September 25. On this special occasion, Akshay Kumar shared a beautiful picture on his Instagram account. In it, he is sitting on the sofa holding his daughter Nitara on his lap. Nitara is seen hugging her father.





Akshay Kumar has also written a cute note with this cute picture. Akshay Kumar wrote, ‘There is no greater joy in the world than a girl’s hug. Happy Birthday Nitara, grow up, take care of the world, but always be your father’s precious little girl. I love you. ‘ The actor’s post is being liked by his fans and he is wishing Nitara a happy birthday.

Speaking of work front, Akshay Kumar last appeared in ‘Bell Bottom’. Also, Akshay Kumar has many films to come. He will be seen in ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Rakshabandhan’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Suryavanshi’ and ‘Atarangi Re’.