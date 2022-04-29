Akshay Kumar gives a glimpse into his world of Ram Setu | Akshay Kumar shares a glimpse of Ram Setu

Four festivals were booked in 2022

Significantly, in 2022, Akshay Kumar had booked four festivals, out of which the year was to begin with Prithviraj on the weekend of 26 January. But due to Corona, this film got postponed. After this Prithviraj could not get any festival for release. Now this film is releasing in June.

Colorless start on Holi

This year’s festivals started with Akshay Kumar on Holi with Bachchan Pandey. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Whatever little expectations were with this film, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files dashed them. Bachchan Pandey could not contain himself in the box office storm of The Kashmir Files and the film collapsed at the box office.

Next festival will be Mahaclash

After Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar’s next film will be Rakshabandhan which is releasing on the long weekend of Rakshabandhan and 15 August. Akshay Kumar has become the only brother of four sisters in the film. Akshay Kumar is getting a great festival weekend with this film but with this Akshay Kumar will have to face a big clash – with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Ram Rajya will be brought on Diwali

Akshay Kumar will make a tremendous box office comeback on Diwali with Ram Setu. In this film, he has become an archaeologist who will change from atheist to a theist and after that Ram will accept the existence of the kingdom and will also be seen trying his best to save it. Jacqueline and Nushrat Bharuch will be supporting Akshay Kumar in this film.

