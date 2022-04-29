Akshay Kumar gives a glimpse into his world of Ram Setu | Akshay Kumar shares a glimpse of Ram Setu
Four festivals were booked in 2022
Significantly, in 2022, Akshay Kumar had booked four festivals, out of which the year was to begin with Prithviraj on the weekend of 26 January. But due to Corona, this film got postponed. After this Prithviraj could not get any festival for release. Now this film is releasing in June.
Colorless start on Holi
This year’s festivals started with Akshay Kumar on Holi with Bachchan Pandey. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Whatever little expectations were with this film, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files dashed them. Bachchan Pandey could not contain himself in the box office storm of The Kashmir Files and the film collapsed at the box office.
Next festival will be Mahaclash
After Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar’s next film will be Rakshabandhan which is releasing on the long weekend of Rakshabandhan and 15 August. Akshay Kumar has become the only brother of four sisters in the film. Akshay Kumar is getting a great festival weekend with this film but with this Akshay Kumar will have to face a big clash – with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.
Ram Rajya will be brought on Diwali
Akshay Kumar will make a tremendous box office comeback on Diwali with Ram Setu. In this film, he has become an archaeologist who will change from atheist to a theist and after that Ram will accept the existence of the kingdom and will also be seen trying his best to save it. Jacqueline and Nushrat Bharuch will be supporting Akshay Kumar in this film.
history of Diwali
Akshay Kumar’s history on Diwali hasn’t been much stronger. She has entered the Diwali box office with the 2019 film Housefull 4. Released on 24 October 2019, the film had a triple clash at the box office with Rajkummar Rao – Mouni Roy’s Made in China and Taapsee Pannu – Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh. Despite this, Akshay Kumar’s film had an opening of 19 crores and a box office collection of 206 crores.
Control over Christmas too
If we talk about Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films, then he will make a Christmas journey at the box office in 2023 with the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remake. Akshay Kumar will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in the film. Ali Abbas Zafar is directing this film. However, this film will have to face clash with Shah Rukh Khan – Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki.
Surrai traveled back with Potru Remake
Akshay Kumar has started shooting for the Surrai Potru remake and with the patriotic flavor of the film, he may travel back to 2023 over the weekend of January 26 or August 15. However, at present, the weekend of 26 January 2023 has been booked in the name of Shahrukh Khan – John Abraham’s Pathan, John Abraham’s Tehran. On the other hand, the weekend of 15 August 2023 has been booked for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.
