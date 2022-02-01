Akshay Kumar had warned Saif Ali Khan on marrying Kareena, the actress herself told the truth

Kareena told that when Akshay got suspicious about this, he took Saif to a corner. Where he told Saif, “Listen, be careful. These girls and families are dangerous.

One of the love stories of Bollywood is also the story of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Both worked in the film Tashan in the year 2008. During that time both of them fell in love. Akshay Kumar was also with her in this film. When Akshay Kumar came to know about his affair, he also explained to Saif. This has been disclosed by Kareena Kapoor herself. He told that Akshay had warned Saif about his growing friendship with Saif.

In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna on Tweak India YouTube channel, Kareena talked about her and Saif’s relationship. In which he told what was Akshay’s reaction about their romance.

Kareena told that when Akshay got suspicious about this, he took Saif to a corner. Where he told Saif, “Listen, be careful. These girls and families are dangerous. Don’t mess with him. To which Saif said, “I know him, I will handle him.”

Kareena seems quite happy about their relationship. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan worked with each other for the first time in the year 2008. After this, both of them also appeared together in films like Agent Vinod, Kurbaan. The audience liked the pairing of both a lot. They are also called the power couple of the film industry. Both married each other in the year 2012. After which Kareena gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan in the year 2016. Who is as famous as his parents. After this, in the year 2021, he became the parents of second son Jahangir Ali Khan.

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last theatrical release of late actor Irrfan Khan. Now soon Kareena will be seen in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, which is a Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

Let us tell you that apart from her husband and children, Kareena Kapoor is also seen having a lot of fun with friends. Recently he celebrated his best friend Amrita Arora’s birthday. Whose pictures are also going viral on social media. His entire girl gang was involved in this birthday party. Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhatt all had a fierce late night party and shared the picture on their respective Instagram handles.