Akshay Kumar is confirmed in Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, says reports | Akshay Kumar final in Hindi remake of Tamil film – Discussion started on social media
Prithviraj
Former world beauty Manushi Chillar will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in director Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s film Prithviraj. Aditya Chopra is producing the film. At present, its release date has not been announced.
Bachchan Pandey
At the same time, Bachchan Pandey is going to release on 18 March 2022. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, while Farhad Samji is directing. Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen with Akshay in the film.
Raksha Bandhan
Directed by Aanand L Rai, this emotional drama film will release on August 11. The film will see the pairing of Bhumi Pednekar with Akshay Kumar. Himanshu Sharma has written this film. While Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka are producing it.
Ram Setu
Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and Creative Producer is Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. The film is going to release on the occasion of Diwali.
oh my god 2
After playing Lord Krishna in the 2012 film Oh My God (OMG), superstar Akshay Kumar is now playing Lord Shiva in the sequel OMG 2. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi opposite Akshay Kumar. Its shooting has started.
Jackky Bhagnani movie
Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh have wrapped up the shooting of their next film. Its title is not confirmed as of now. Produced under the banner of Jackky Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Rakul, Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta are also in important roles in the film. It is being told as a crime thriller film.
Gurkha
This will be Akshay Kumar’s third film with Aanand L Rai after Atrangi Re and Rakshabandhan. This is a biopic film, in which Akshay Kumar is going to play Major General Ian Cardozo, a veteran officer of the Indian Army’s Gorkha Regiment (5th Gorkha Rifles).
selfie
Recently, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have announced their new film ‘Selfie’. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is being directed by Raj Mehta. A teaser of the film has also been released.
Web Series ‘The End’
In the year 2019, Akshay Kumar’s debut web series ‘The End’ was announced loudly. While there is no discussion about it for a long time, recently the makers of the series told that soon it will go on floors. This action-thriller series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.
These films are discussed
Apart from these films, Akshay Kumar’s name is constantly being added to some films.. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Tiger Shroff, a comedy film with Priyadarshan and Rowdy Rathod 2.
