Akshay Kumar is confirmed in Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, says reports | Akshay Kumar final in Hindi remake of Tamil film – Discussion started on social media

Prithviraj

Former world beauty Manushi Chillar will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in director Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s film Prithviraj. Aditya Chopra is producing the film. At present, its release date has not been announced.

Bachchan Pandey

At the same time, Bachchan Pandey is going to release on 18 March 2022. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, while Farhad Samji is directing. Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen with Akshay in the film.

Raksha Bandhan

Directed by Aanand L Rai, this emotional drama film will release on August 11. The film will see the pairing of Bhumi Pednekar with Akshay Kumar. Himanshu Sharma has written this film. While Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka are producing it.

Ram Setu

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and Creative Producer is Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. The film is going to release on the occasion of Diwali.

oh my god 2

After playing Lord Krishna in the 2012 film Oh My God (OMG), superstar Akshay Kumar is now playing Lord Shiva in the sequel OMG 2. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi opposite Akshay Kumar. Its shooting has started.

Jackky Bhagnani movie

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh have wrapped up the shooting of their next film. Its title is not confirmed as of now. Produced under the banner of Jackky Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Rakul, Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta are also in important roles in the film. It is being told as a crime thriller film.

READ Also Pooja Bedi Faces Flak From Netizens Over Her

-->