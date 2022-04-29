Akshay Kumar is getting immense brand value by withdrawing from Vimal Elaichi advertisement Akshay Kumar is getting immense brand value by withdrawing from Vimal Elaichi advertisement

News oi-Salman Khan

Recently, many people are praising Akshay Kumar’s apology on the advertisement of Vimal Elaichi. Akshay has a huge fan following with high brand recall value. It matters a lot to a Bollywood superstar to think about the opinion of his fans, who love and respect him. This has helped Akshay acquire even greater self-brand value which sets him apart from others.

Akshay is getting a lot of new offers from various brands and has clearly set an example as to what a perfect celebrity should be like and how to treat fans and followers.

After leaving Vimal Ad, Akshay Kumar had said something that the fans liked a lot. “I apologize to all my supporters and well wishers, your reactions from the past few days have deeply affected me, so I will never promote tobacco in future.

I appreciate your sentiments regarding my association with Vimal Elaichi and I dissociate myself from it with all humanity. I’ll put

Due to the legal process, this add-on will remain on air for the time being but I promise that in future I will be very careful about it. I want you to keep your love in future also.”

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 15:36 [IST]