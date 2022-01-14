Akshay Kumar – Kriti Sanon’s Bachchan Pandey set caught fire while they were shooting | Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon were shooting, fire broke out on the sets of Bachchan Pandey

To be launched on 26 January

Directed by Farhad Samji, this Sajid Nadiadwala movie was scheduled to launch on 26 January 2022. It was believed that the movie is a remake of South’s movie Veeram however it was denied many instances. Now if studies are to be believed, this movie of Akshay Kumar is a remake of Tamil movie Jigarthanda.

Korean film remake

Jigarthanda is a Tamil motion thriller that tells the story of a struggling filmmaker (Siddharth) and a gangster (Bobby Simha). The filmmaker desires to be director and therefore he decides to make a movie on gangsterism. Jigarthanda was additionally impressed by a South Korean movie A Soiled Carnival.

Title is related to many artists

Bachchan Pandey is believed to be impressed by Jigarthanda. In the movie, Kriti Sanon has turn out to be a journalist, who desires to turn out to be a director and desires to make a movie on gangsterism. She chooses Akshay Kumar for her analysis. The movie additionally stars Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in supporting roles.

Will Bachchan Pandey be postponed?

Jigarthanda had received many nationwide awards in his title. It stays to be seen how a lot justice Akshay Kumar does with this glorious story. The movie is to be launched in March however the situation of Corona, it seems like this movie can even be postponed.

