Akshay Kumar Makes Amitabh Bachchan Emotional As He Reveals He Pasted Big B Photo On Restraunt Wall

On Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Akshay Kumar said that the place where he used to work, he had pasted the picture of Big B.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is making a lot of noise on TV with his show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. On the previous day, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif arrived on Amitabh Bachchan’s show to promote their film ‘Sooryavanshi’, where they not only played a game with Big B, but also celebrated the festival of Diwali and did some things related to their life. On the show, Akshay Kumar told that he used to work in restaurants before becoming an actor and there he pasted posters of Amitabh Bachchan.

When Akshay Kumar told the reason for this, Amitabh Bachchan himself also became emotional after hearing it. In Amitabh Bachchan’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Akshay Kumar told that before entering Bollywood, he also tried his hand in modeling and it was only after modeling that he got inspired to step into the film world as an actor.

Akshay Kumar told on the show that he first worked as a salesman at Kundan Jewelery Store in Delhi and after that he started working in a restaurant, where he used to set tables for people. While working there, he pasted some posters on the walls, which could inspire him to move forward in life. One of them was also of Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan became emotional after hearing this from Akshay Kumar. Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar made his debut in Hindi cinema with Mahesh Bhatt’s film ‘Aaj’ and after that he was seen in the film ‘Saugandh’. But he got the most popularity from the film ‘Khiladi’. There was such a time in Akshay Kumar’s life, when he also went to Rajesh Khanna to ask for work.

Actually, Rajesh Khanna was making the film ‘Jai Shiv Shankar’, in which he himself was going to be seen. In such a situation, Akshay Kumar reached his office to audition for the film. He was also made to wait at the door for hours, but he was refused to go inside saying that he too was busy.