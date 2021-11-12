Akshay Kumar Manushi Chhillar Prithviraj trailer release soon promotions begin next week

News oi-Varsha Rani

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is currently creating panic at the box office. Akshay Kumar has rained money at the box office. After the Corona period, it has become the first Bollywood film in which it made a splash. Now taking advantage of this golden time, Akshay Kumar is also going to focus on the release of his upcoming films.

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj film, which fans are eagerly waiting for. A big update is coming out of this film. It is being told that the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s film Prithviraj is going to be released by next week. Along with this, the team of the film will also get involved in the promotion.

Yash Raj Films has produced Prithviraj and Bunty Aur Babli 2 of this banner is going to release in theaters next week. In such a situation, YRF can also release Prithviraj trailer along with this film. Soon the trailer of this period film will be seen by the audience.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the film Prithviraj, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in important roles in Prithviraj. The film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films, he has many films in the pipeline including Atrangi Re, Ram Setu to Mission Cinderella. These days his film Sooryavanshi is doing well at the box office.

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 14:05 [IST]