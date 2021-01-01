Akshay Kumar mother Aruna Bhatia Casino Video: When Akshay Kumar took his mother to her favorite place

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday. The actor had given this information through a post on social media. He was very close to his mother and once he took her to the casino which was his favorite place to celebrate her birthday.

Akshay had shared a video on his Instagram handle on the occasion of his mother’s birthday in January last year. He was seen taking his mother in a wheelchair to a casino in Singapore. The video was shot from behind the two in which Akshay was walking past a signboard with ‘Casino’ written on it.



Akshay Kumar arrives in Singapore

At one point Akshay turns the wheelchair to the left, stops near the signboard, and points to the text. While sharing the video, he captioned it, ‘Do what you love to do and the birthday girl did the same. Spent last week in Singapore when mom took her to one of her favorite places in the world, the casino.



Akshay will be seen in these films

Speaking about the professional front, Akshay will now be seen in ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Atarangi Re’, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’. Fans are eagerly awaiting these movies.