Akshay Kumar mother Aruna Bhatia Casino Video: When Akshay Kumar took his mother to her favorite place
Akshay Kumar arrives in Singapore
At one point Akshay turns the wheelchair to the left, stops near the signboard, and points to the text. While sharing the video, he captioned it, ‘Do what you love to do and the birthday girl did the same. Spent last week in Singapore when mom took her to one of her favorite places in the world, the casino.
Akshay will be seen in these films
Speaking about the professional front, Akshay will now be seen in ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Atarangi Re’, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’. Fans are eagerly awaiting these movies.
