Akshay Kumar on Prithviraj

10 mins ago
by admin
Akshay Kumar on Prithviraj, ‘I got goosebumps after hearing the script of the film’! Akshay Kumar releasing the trailer of Prithviraj!
Akshay Kumar on Prithviraj, ‘I got goosebumps after hearing the script of the film’! Akshay Kumar releasing the trailer of Prithviraj!

Akshay Kumar on Prithviraj, ‘I got goosebumps after hearing the script of the film’! Akshay Kumar releasing the trailer of Prithviraj!

News

By Filmibeat Desk

Superstar Akshay Kumar’s next film, Yash Raj Films’ first historic Prithviraj, is based on the life and valor of the fearless and mighty emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay plays the role of the great warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the ruthless invader of Ghor, Muhammad. Akshay released the trailer of the film today. He reveals his first reaction after hearing the script of the film from Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi (Padma Shri).

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's stunning picture surfaced, new couple is in New York!Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s stunning picture surfaced, new couple is in New York!

Akshay says, ‘I want everyone to see the story of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. When I was narrated the script of the film, the narration gave me goosebumps and I immediately said yes to the project as the script took me by surprise.

It is an amazing script, a true discovery that brings together history, patriotism, the values ​​we should live by. Along with this, the film also has a rare love story.” He further adds, “It has everything that I would go to theaters for as an audience.

And it also has such a large scale that it deserves historically. I grabbed this opportunity because it is really an honor for an actor to play someone who has done so much for India.” I can tell such stories.

Prithviraj is the reward of our love. We have spent every moment contemplating how authentic and splendid we can pay tribute to the mighty king who stood till his last breath for his country and his countrymen.”

Prithviraj is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, known for directing the Television Serial (EPIC) Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The very beautiful Manushi Chhillar is playing the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s girlfriend Sanyogita in the film and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar on Prithviraj, ‘I got goosebumps after hearing the script of the film’! Read the details.

