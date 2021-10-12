Akshay KUMAR On when Aarav reached home with a distraught mood, very stressed Superstar son was spending time away from home by the sea – I am very stressed

These days, Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is being discussed a lot since his name came in the drugs case. In such a situation, videos of all the celebs surfaced on social media in which many big stars are seen talking about their children. A video of Akshay Kumar surfaced in which he is seen talking about his son Aarav.

Akshay Kumar says in the video about Aarav that once Aarav came home from school, he was in a lot of stress. At that time, as soon as he came home, he took a bicycle and went out of the house. At that time Akshay felt that he should talk to his son.

Akshay told- ‘It is only today that my son came from school, was a bit uprooted, was sad, so I did not understand, was angry. He took a bicycle and went to the sea shore to do cycling. I called him and tried to talk. So he told me that dad I am very stressed. I am having a lot of problems.’

Akshay further said- ‘I asked what happened son, then he said – dad is hemwork, then I have to go to sports, play football, I am doing so many things and you also say do karate. So I am finding it difficult to do all this.

Akshay told- ‘I listened to him and I realized that he is taking more stress, so I have to tell him not to take too much stress. I explained it to him with love and ease. Then I extinguished him and brought him back home. So it is a very difficult task to explain these small things to children. But it has a huge impact.

Shahrukh Khan also once said about his younger son Abram – ‘I was sitting with Abram one day, so I told him to sit near me. But he left from there, did not come and sit near me. So I started having such thoughts that I am not a good father! I didn’t love him? Is it that I give more time to films? I am not able to give time to the children. One day he will stand with a girl and will say that diamonds are not put in the carpet by cutting, I am leaving you.’