IPL

Akshay Kumar once used to work as a lightman in the studio

3 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Akshay Kumar once used to work as a lightman in the studio
Written by admin
Akshay Kumar once used to work as a lightman in the studio

Akshay Kumar once used to work as a lightman in the studio

Akshay Kumar once used to work as a lightman in the studio

For this, Akshay reached Jayesh and said that you are a very famous photographer, I want to know about the film industry. You take me with you.

#Akshay #Kumar #work #lightman #studio

READ Also  Makeup like this for a stunning look

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment