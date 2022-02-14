Akshay Kumar paid tribute to the soldiers martyred in Pulwama, such a tweet surfaced! Akshay Kumar paid tribute to the soldiers martyred in Pulwama, such a tweet surfaced!

akshay kumar wrote

We will always be indebted to him and his families for the supreme sacrifice #PulwamaAttack” Since then fans have been commenting on his post. Talking about this incident, it happened on February 14, 2019 and it was carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group.

During this, a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. 40 personnel were killed in this incident.

It was a terrible scene and people are mourning the martyrdom of the martyrs forgetting Valentine’s Day. Every year this day is remembered and tributes are paid to the martyrs.

It is famous about superstar Akshay Kumar that he often posts on social media about many matters. On the work front, Akshay Kumar is busy with films like Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Gorkha and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Recently, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been announced with Tiger Shroff and the fans are very excited about it.

He says that this pair of Akshay Kumar and Tiger is going to prove to be very amazing. He was last seen in the film Atrangi Re and did a guest role.