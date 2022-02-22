Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn to Ramcharan’s films, Box Office is all set to fire with big releases in March 2022 | Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas to Rajamouli – all set to rock the box office in March 2022

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn to Ramcharan's films, Box Office is all set to fire with big releases in March 2022

Amitabh Bachchan’s much awaited film ‘Jhund’ is coming on the first Friday of the month i.e. 4th March. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film also stars ‘Sairat’ fame actors Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. The trailer and songs of the film have been released and are being liked a lot.

Another film releasing on 4th March itself, whose name is Tulsidas Jr. This is actor Rajiv Kapoor’s last film. Sanjay Dutt and Varun Buddhadev will be seen with him in this.

At the same time, coming on March 11, the Pan India film Radhe Shyam .. starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. This mega budget film will also be released on a big scale in Hindi.

Along with Radhe Shyam, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directed film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is releasing on March 11. Based on true events, this film is in the news for its content. Actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi will be seen in the film.

Exactly a week later, on March 18, Akshay Kumar is bringing his action-comedy film Bachchan Pandey. Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen with Akshay in the film. The director of the film is Farhad Samji.

And SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film RRR is releasing on March 25. Ramcharan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt starrer This film is made on a huge budget of 450 crores. Therefore, it will be released worldwide on a very large scale.

