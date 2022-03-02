Akshay Kumar prepones Prithviraj release date, announces with a new poster | Akshay Kumar announces new release date of Prithviraj

The film was about to start the year

Prithviraj was about to start the year with a bang at the box office. This film of Akshay Kumar was to be released on 23 January but in view of the effect of Corona, this film was postponed indefinitely. After this, slowly the new release dates of the films were announced and there was no major festival release date left for Prithviraj.

don’t want to clash with south films

Yash Raj Films is in no mood to compete with South Indian films at this point of time, with South Indian films starting to take over Bollywood. In the coming time, films like RRR, Valimai, Beast, KGF 2, Acharya will dominate the entire summer, guaranteeing that the trade is taking. In such a situation, releasing Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj could prove to be a big risk.

bachchan pandey holi

At this time, if we talk about festivals, then Akshay Kumar will return to the screen with Bachchan Pandey on Holi. The release of Bachchan Pandey has also been stuck for a long time. In such a situation, Sajid Nadiadwala is confident of the release of this film. SS Rajamouli’s RRR will knock a week after Bachchan Pandey’s Holi. In such a situation, Akshay Kumar has a window of one week to earn from Holi. After that they will face a huge clash at the box office.

triple clash on eid

The next big date would be Eid 2022. But already three films are clashing on Eid. The first is Ajay Devgan – Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34, which is being directed and produced by Ajay Devgan. The second film is Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. And the third film is Ram Charan Teja – Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. So there is no question of clash even on Eid.

August – September was impossible release

The weekend of August 15 was going to see the clash of Adipurush and Rakshabandhan. But Aamir Khan took Aadipurush’s release date and now Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan. At the same time, preparations will be made for Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut Liger next week. It would have been stupid to release two Akshay Kumar films in a month anyway. After this it will be the turn of Brahmastra and Vikram Vedha remake in September. The weeks between these two films are empty but Yash Raj Films did not want to take this risk.

Ram Setu on Diwali

Overall Akshay Kumar will get next big festival Diwali 2022 where already his film Ram Setu is releasing. This will be followed by three young stars again in November – Kartik Aaryan with Shahzada, Sidharth Malhotra with Yoddha and Varun Dhawan with Bhideya. The next big date will be Christmas on which Tiger Shroff is coming with Ganpat.

Yash Raj taking the risk

Yash Raj Films with Prithviraj is taking a huge risk and releasing it without a festival. Pinjar fame Chandraprakash Dwivedi is directing this film and former Miss World Manushi Chillar will be seen in the role of Sanyogita opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. This will be Akshay Kumar’s first historical period drama where he will be seen in the role of famous ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in lead roles.