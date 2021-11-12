Akshay Kumar Prithviraj Actress manushi chhillar share her Bikini Look. Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Actress Manushi Chhillar shared her bikini look

Manushi Chhillar Red Monocony

In the second picture, Manushi Chhillar is seen in a red monocony. With this, Manushi has posted more pictures of herself while enjoying the Maldives vacation. Let us inform that Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is directing Prithviraj. Manushi is playing the role of Sanyogita in this film.

Manushi Chhillar’s biggest debut

With this, a multistarrer film with a high budget for the casting of characters like Mohammad Gauri, Ghiyasuddin Ghajini and Jaichand in the film will see the larger than life story on screen. For Manushi, it will be the first biggest film of her career, which is going to be the high budget film of the coming year.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar pair

The story of this film will be based on fight and love story. Where Prithviraj Chauhan’s fight with Mohammad Ghori will show his love story with Sanyogita. Fans are waiting to see the pair of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar together. The film will be released in theaters on 21 January 2022. Its trailer will also be released soon.