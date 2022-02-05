Akshay Kumar prithviraj film karni sena demands ban here read prithviraj film story. Akshay Kumar Prithviraj Karni army demands ban Prithviraj film story

Karni Sena also disputed about Padmavat

In this PIL, there has been a demand to ban the release of the film. The PIL has been filed by Karni Sena Vice President Sangeeta Singh. In 2017, Karni Sena protested against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati. The matter has become so serious that after which the title was changed to Padmavat.

akshay kumar first historical film

Let us tell you that this is Akshay Kumar’s first historical film. Manushi Chillar will be seen in the lead role in this film opposite Akshay Kumar. Where Sooryavanshi has earned close to 150 crores at the box office by Akshay Kumar. It is being speculated that Prithviraj’s earnings may be more than Suryavanshi.

Prithviraj biggest release of the year 2022

Along with Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also going to live. The biggest release of the year 2022 can prove to be Prithviraj. Talking about the story of Prithviraj, this film story is based on the epic poem Prithviraj Raso.

500 crore club treasury

Prithviraj was a Hindu Kshatriya king of the Chauhan dynasty. Prithviraj has ruled Ajmer and Delhi for 13 years. Prithviraj is a very good archer. Akshay Kumar used to fight with a 38-inch sword. After Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and then Ram Setu can open the treasury of 500 crore club for Akshay Kumar.