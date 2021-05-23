Akshay Kumar Reacts To Independence Release of Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom: Purely Speculative

Akshay Kumar Reacts To Independence Release of Sooryavanshi, Bell Backside: Purely Speculative





Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar has addressed the studies in regards to the Independence Day launch of his upcoming movies Sooryavanshi and Bell Backside. The actor stated that he’s overwhelmed with the type of pleasure followers have proven for each the movies however producers of each movies are nonetheless figuring out the discharge dates and can make the announcement on the proper time. He additional stated that it’s ‘purely speculative’ to say that each the movies will launch on Independence Day 2021. Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 First Elimination: Vishal Aditya Singh Is available in Backside 3 With Nikki Tamboli-Anushka Sen, Fails to Carry out

In an announcement, he stated, “I’m humbled on the pleasure and eagerness of my followers relating to the discharge of Sooryavanshi and Bell Backside, and need to thank them from the underside of my coronary heart for all their love. Nevertheless, at this level, it’s purely speculative to say that each movies will launch on Independence Day. The producers of each movies are figuring out the discharge dates and can make bulletins on the proper time.” Additionally Learn – Akshay Kumar Calls Nurses ‘Actual Heroes’ As He Recollects Being Hospitalised Due To Covid-19

Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi was scheduled to launch in March 2020. Nevertheless, as a result of Covid-19 pandemic, the movie was delayed by a 12 months. Earlier this 12 months, the makers introduced that Sooryavanshi will hit theatres on April 30 however on account of a spike within the coronavirus circumstances, cinema halls have been shut down. Therefore, the movie stands postponed indefinitely. The movie is produced by Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, and Reliance Leisure. The movie additionally stars Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Singham in cameo roles.

Bell Backside, alternatively, was scheduled for a theatrical launch on Could 28. The espionage thriller, additionally starring Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, sees Akshay Kumar as a RAW agent. The movie is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and the makers had dismissed rumours in regards to the OTT launch of the movie.