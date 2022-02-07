Akshay Kumar refuses to go on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote ‘Bachchan Pandey’! Is this the reason?

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is not going to the Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film. Various speculations are being made regarding this matter.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar definitely goes on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for the promotion of his every film. Akshay Kumar has a lot of fun with all the actors of the show. But recently news has come that Akshay is not going to go to The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of his film ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Akshay’s fans are disappointed with this news.

Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar last came on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of his film Atrangi Re. Where he laughed fiercely with the show’s team and Kapil. In this episode, Kapil jokingly asked the actor a question about the interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar had requested the channel not to air this part.

This thing of Akshay was accepted by the channel. Although that question was not aired on Kapil’s show, but after some time the video got leaked and went viral. After which news is now coming that Akshay has refused to go to Kapil’s show to promote his new film.

According to sources, Kapil Sharma’s team did not keep their promise and the video got leaked. So Akshay first sought clarification from the channel for appearing on the show. However, a source close to the show told Indianexpress.com that all is well between Kapil and Akshay. it’s only a matter of time.” Bachchan Pandey’s schedule and The Kapil Sharma Show’s shoot timings are not matching. For this reason, Akshay may not come for promotion in the show.

It is also being said that there is still a lot of time for the release of the film, Bachchan Pandey is releasing on March 18. That’s why both the teams are trying to fix a date for the promotion. Let us tell you that not only Kapil Sharma but Akshay Kumar also comes on the show and pulls the actors a lot. Akshay is always ready for Kapil’s fun questions.