Akshay Kumar refutes rumors of attending Lucknow award event, calls it ‘absolutely untrue’ | Akshay Kumar is not going to attend any award function in Lucknow, said – the rumor is absolutely false

upcoming films in 2022

Allow us to let you know, in the yr 2022, Akshay Kumar is going to come in entrance of the followers with 5 movies – Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan and Selfie. At current, movies are being postponed due to Kovid.. In such a state of affairs, a change in the launch dates could be seen.

over a dozen films

Nonetheless, not solely 2022, however Akshay Kumar is prepared with the launch of his movies until the yr 2023. Aside from 5 movies in 2022, the actor is additionally related to movies like Oh My God 2, Mission Cinderella, Gorkha, Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan…

OTT Debut

In the yr 2019, Akshay Kumar’s debut internet sequence ‘The Finish’ was introduced loudly. Whereas there is no dialogue about it for a very long time, just lately the makers of the sequence instructed that quickly it will go on flooring. This motion-thriller sequence will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

2000 crore earnings

In an interview with Selection, Akshay was instructed about the commerce estimates of his movies incomes round ₹2000 crore in 2022. To which the actor reacted saying, “Wow, you probably did maths quicker than me.” Solved! I am very proud of this type of projection and I feel it’s a testomony to the statistic that style, tales and characters are at all times king.”

He added, “Whereas I’m excited for 2022, I feel if these final two years have taught us something it is nothing bankable.”