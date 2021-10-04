Akshay Kumar remembers his childhood: Akshay Kumar is shooting his film in Delhi: Akshay Kumar is shooting his film Rakshabandhan in Delhi.
Akshay Kumar has started shooting for director Anand L. Rai’s ‘Rakshabandhan’ in Delhi from Sunday. The shooting of the film was completed in Mumbai about two months ago. Along with Akshay Kumar, Bhoomi Pednekar will also be seen in the film. The film is expected to hit theaters on August 11, 2022.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced in September last month that cinemas across the state would be open from October 22. The filmmakers then announced the release dates of their films. Meanwhile, the release dates of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Ram Setu’ have been revealed.
Akshay Kumar
#Akshay #Kumar #remembers #childhood #Akshay #Kumar #shooting #film #Delhi #Akshay #Kumar #shooting #film #Rakshabandhan #Delhi
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.