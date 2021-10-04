Akshay Kumar remembers his childhood: Akshay Kumar is shooting his film in Delhi: Akshay Kumar is shooting his film Rakshabandhan in Delhi.

Every year a few films of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar come out, but the Corona epidemic has put a brake on his films. Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for his film ‘Rakshabandhan’. Akshay Kumar has shared a video of the Chandni Chowk set in Delhi on social media. Along with this, many of his memories became fresh. In fact, Akshay Kumar was born in the Chandni Chowk area of ​​Delhi and spent his childhood here.

Akshay Kumar shared a video on his Twitter handle on Monday. Akshay Kumar wrote with the video, ‘Reaching the Rakshabandhan set this morning brought back many memories, as it is in my hometown Chandni Chowk. How nice to hear the people around you, who never let you grow old. ‘



Akshay Kumar has started shooting for director Anand L. Rai’s ‘Rakshabandhan’ in Delhi from Sunday. The shooting of the film was completed in Mumbai about two months ago. Along with Akshay Kumar, Bhoomi Pednekar will also be seen in the film. The film is expected to hit theaters on August 11, 2022.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced in September last month that cinemas across the state would be open from October 22. The filmmakers then announced the release dates of their films. Meanwhile, the release dates of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Ram Setu’ have been revealed.