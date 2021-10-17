Akshay Kumar Reply To Former Army Officer As He Pointed Out Mistake In Gorkha Poster Said Thank You

Recently, a former army officer made a mistake in the poster of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Gorkha’. The actor also replied to his tweet.

The poster of Bollywood’s famous actor Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Gorkha’ has been released. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of Major General Ian Cardozo in the film produced by Aanand L Rai. The actor was seen holding khukri in the poster of the film. While on one hand Akshay Kumar’s fans got excited about his poster, on the other hand a former army officer found fault in it. Tagging the actor, he told the mistake in the poster.

Reacting to the poster of Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Gorkha’, former Army officer Maj Manik M Jolly tweeted, along with shared a picture of traditional khukri. Describing the mistake in the poster, he wrote, “Dear Akshay Kumar ji, being a former Gorkha officer, I thank you for making this film.”

Former army officer Maj Manik M Jolly further wrote in the tweet, “But information matters, so show khukri properly. The sharp part is on the other hand, it is not a sword. The khukri strikes from the inside of the blade. Thank you.” Akshay Kumar himself also responded to this tweet of the former army officer and thanked him.

Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/LhtBlQ9UGn — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) October 16, 2021

Responding to Maaj Manik M Jolly, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Dear Maaj Jolly, thank you so much for bringing this thing to the fore. We will take precautions while shooting the film. I felt a lot of pride and honor while making ‘Gorkha’. Any suggestions to bring this the closest to reality would be appreciated.”

On Akshay Kumar’s reply, Maj M Jolly wrote, “Uniform is very close to our heart, my only motive to bring this thing to the fore was only that everything in the film is perfect. I once again thank you for making ‘Gorkha’ and my best wishes are with you.”