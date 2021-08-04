Akshay Kumar Response on Kapil Sharma Tweet will Make Your Day Its Very Funny | Akshay Kumar felt bad in Kapil Sharma’s tweet, said – I take the news together

New Delhi: The trailer of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Bell Bottom’ has been released recently. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a secret agent in the film. Akshay Kumar will soon appear in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote the film. The shooting of the show will be started soon and now Kapil and Akshay have given a hint to the fans about this.

Akshay pulls Kapil’s leg

The fans have already seen how the chemistry between comedy king Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar is. While Kapil keeps trolling Akshay Kumar for his wealth, Akshay Kumar also pulls Kapil’s leg in his own style. Recently, after the release of the trailer of ‘Bell Bottom’, Kapil Sharma tweeted, wishing Akshay Kumar good luck for the film.

Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon. https://t.co/60nI55ET4C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 4, 2021

Akshay replied immediately

Sharing the trailer of the film, Kapil Sharma wrote, ‘Very great trailer Akshay paaji. Best wishes and best wishes to the entire team of the film Bell Bottom. After seeing this tweet of Kapil, Akshay Kumar retweeted it and wrote, ‘As soon as it came to know that I am coming on the show, sent the best wishes. not before that. Together I take your news.

Such was the reaction of the fans

Fans thoroughly enjoyed this funny conversation between Kapil and Akshay. Replying to Akshay Kumar’s tweet, a user wrote, ‘No one roasts Kapil like Akshay Kumar. What a wonderful couple. Will wait. What mischief will be seen on the show between Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar, will have to wait a bit. But this show is going to be really strong.

