Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re trailer out now! Trailer release of ‘Atrangi Re’

10 seconds ago
Superstar Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan’s film Atrangi Re was discussed for a long time and at this time the trailer of this film has been released. Sharing the trailer of the film on Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, “It’s time to feel the crazy love story of this film. Atrangi Re Trailer Released.” Talking about this trailer, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan’s wedding is shown in it,

But no one likes this marriage, neither Sara Ali Khan wants to do this marriage nor Dhanush. But they stay together for some time and only then comes the entry of Akshay Kumar.

Sara Ali Khan also gives heart to Akshay Kumar. The problem is that she doesn’t want to divorce Dhanush anymore. Sara Ali Khan says that she will be with both of them. This type of story has hardly been seen in any film before.

Akshay Kumar looks like a man working in a circus. He is doing various shows and showing magic. The brilliant characters of Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are going to be seen in this film. It is worth noting that Akshay Kumar has taken a fee of about 27 crores to work in this film.

While Akshay Kumar is doing only a cameo in the film. However, Aanand L Rai’s team has denied this from the beginning. Talking about Akshay Kumar, apart from this film, he is busy with many great films. For now you watch this trailer…

english summary

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re trailer out now! Read the details.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 15:29 [IST]

