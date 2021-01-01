Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Sara Ali Khan Atarangi Re: Will Akshay Kumar’s character not actually be in ‘Atarangi Re’? The story of the film will be something like this! – Akshay Kumar’s role in Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Atarangi Re revealed

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Akshay Kumar Sara Ali Khan Atarangi Re: Will Akshay Kumar’s character not actually be in ‘Atarangi Re’? The story of the film will be something like this! – Akshay Kumar’s role in Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Atarangi Re revealed
Written by admin
Akshay Kumar Sara Ali Khan Atarangi Re: Will Akshay Kumar’s character not actually be in ‘Atarangi Re’? The story of the film will be something like this! – Akshay Kumar’s role in Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Atarangi Re revealed

Akshay Kumar Sara Ali Khan Atarangi Re: Will Akshay Kumar’s character not actually be in ‘Atarangi Re’? The story of the film will be something like this! – Akshay Kumar’s role in Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Atarangi Re revealed

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush’s upcoming film Atarangi Ray is very popular. Now a sensational revelation has been made on the character of Akshay Kumar in this film.

#Akshay #Kumar #Sara #Ali #Khan #Atarangi #Akshay #Kumars #character #Atarangi #story #film #Akshay #Kumars #role #Sara #Ali #Khans #upcoming #film #Atarangi #revealed

READ Also  Interview with Siddharth Malhotra: Sher Shah Siddharth Malhotra says soldiers don't get a chance to be taken back like border actors

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment