Entertainment

Akshay Kumar shared a poster of Bachchan Pandey, Kriti Sanon’s first look released! Akshay Kumar shared a stellar poster with Bachchan Pandey, Kriti Sanon’s first look released!

36 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Akshay Kumar shared a poster of Bachchan Pandey, Kriti Sanon’s first look released! Akshay Kumar shared a stellar poster with Bachchan Pandey, Kriti Sanon’s first look released!
Written by admin
Akshay Kumar shared a poster of Bachchan Pandey, Kriti Sanon’s first look released! Akshay Kumar shared a stellar poster with Bachchan Pandey, Kriti Sanon’s first look released!

Akshay Kumar shared a poster of Bachchan Pandey, Kriti Sanon’s first look released! Akshay Kumar shared a stellar poster with Bachchan Pandey, Kriti Sanon’s first look released!

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

By Filmibeat Desk

,

After the success of Mimi, Kriti Sanon is now all set to play another soulful role in Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited action-comedy ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Playing the role of Myra Dewekar, an aspiring director who is looking to make a gripping gangster biopic film with a real-life gangster, Bachchan Pandey, Kriti will be seen as raw, real and adventurous in this character. After Housefull 4, Kriti and Akshay will be seen together again in this film and according to the recent poster their chemistry in the film promises to keep the audience hooked.

Neha Dhupia said, 'Badla hai industry', shared this anecdote related to the film Qayamat!Neha Dhupia said, ‘Badla hai industry’, shared this anecdote related to the film Qayamat!

Kriti has already shared how there is always a fun atmosphere on the sets with Akshay where the entire team stays together like a family. Her character in the film is captured by Myra Bachchan Pandey and then what happens next in the story will be nothing less than a roller coaster ride.

bachchan pandey, kriti sanon, akshay kumar, bachchan pandey, kriti sanon, akshay kumar

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ starring Akshay Kumar in the lead features visuals, excellent action choreography, an unconventional background score and features Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra,

A strong starcast will be seen with Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez. Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is Akshay Kumar’s fourth collaboration with Farhad Samji after ‘Entertainment’, ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’.

READ Also  Spelunky is coming to the Switch along with other great-looking indies

Get ready for a Hasee Aur Goli Bhari Holi as the film is all set to release in theaters on March 18, 2022!

  • akshaypandey 1644907678

    Big announcement about Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ – I don’t call me brother, trailer on this day

  • akshaybachchan1 1644563153

    Before the release of ‘Bachchan Pandey’, Akshay Kumar earned crores, collected the highest fee of 100 crores, details

  • akshay kumar kapil sharma foght 1644341817

    Kapil Sharma tries to persuade Akshay Kumar, angry over leak of video mocking Narendra Modi

  • upcoming movies 2022 1643873787

    6 mega budget films to be released every week for a month – from Akshay Kumar to Prabhas, the box office will be on fire

  • rrr release date 1 1643687004

    Release date of RRR changed for the seventh time, Akshay Kumar’s Holi Mahaclash with Bachchan Pandey canceled

  • 6 1643435428

    The banging trailer of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will be released on this day, Akshay Kumar’s fans will be happy!

  • akshay kumar bachchan pandey vs rrr 1643115010

    Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey gets 175 cr release off: Will RRR’s Holi box office clash leave?

  • rrrmoviebachchanpandey 1643048711

    Box Office: Crores of bets at the box office due to Corona, big clash of 10 big films, strong report

  • holi box office rrr akshay kumar 1642788558

    Bachchan Pandey Vs RRR: Akshay Kumar’s 19th big clash, 11 out of 18 won the box office clash, full report

  • holi box office rrr 1642785509

    RRR release date gives big blow to Akshay Kumar, Big clash with Bachchan Pandey for Holi box office

  • holi films boxoffice 1642586113

    Box office report of films released on Holi – Akshay Kumar tops with superhit film, Ajay Devgan gave superflop

  • bachchan pandey vs shamshera 1642567913

    Bachchan Pandey VS Shamshera – Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor ready to come together on Holi, Box office clash!

english summary

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar shared a poster of Bachchan Pandey, Kriti Sanon’s first look released! Read the details.

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 15:17 [IST]


#Akshay #Kumar #shared #poster #Bachchan #Pandey #Kriti #Sanons #released #Akshay #Kumar #shared #stellar #poster #Bachchan #Pandey #Kriti #Sanons #released

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  AT&T is merging WarnerMedia with Discovery to create a new media giant

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment