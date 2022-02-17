Akshay Kumar shared a poster of Bachchan Pandey, Kriti Sanon’s first look released! Akshay Kumar shared a stellar poster with Bachchan Pandey, Kriti Sanon’s first look released!

News oi-Salman Khan

After the success of Mimi, Kriti Sanon is now all set to play another soulful role in Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited action-comedy ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Playing the role of Myra Dewekar, an aspiring director who is looking to make a gripping gangster biopic film with a real-life gangster, Bachchan Pandey, Kriti will be seen as raw, real and adventurous in this character. After Housefull 4, Kriti and Akshay will be seen together again in this film and according to the recent poster their chemistry in the film promises to keep the audience hooked.

Neha Dhupia said, ‘Badla hai industry’, shared this anecdote related to the film Qayamat!

Kriti has already shared how there is always a fun atmosphere on the sets with Akshay where the entire team stays together like a family. Her character in the film is captured by Myra Bachchan Pandey and then what happens next in the story will be nothing less than a roller coaster ride.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ starring Akshay Kumar in the lead features visuals, excellent action choreography, an unconventional background score and features Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra,

A strong starcast will be seen with Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez. Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is Akshay Kumar’s fourth collaboration with Farhad Samji after ‘Entertainment’, ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’.

Get ready for a Hasee Aur Goli Bhari Holi as the film is all set to release in theaters on March 18, 2022!

#BachchhanPaandey

eyes of arrows and



@kritisanon

ki bullet on holi

Fasten your seatbelts…iss baar kuchh aalag hi maza aane wala hai. Trailer out tomorrow!



pic.twitter.com/iotXQrAhHl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



February 17, 2022

Big announcement about Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ – I don’t call me brother, trailer on this day

Before the release of ‘Bachchan Pandey’, Akshay Kumar earned crores, collected the highest fee of 100 crores, details

Kapil Sharma tries to persuade Akshay Kumar, angry over leak of video mocking Narendra Modi

6 mega budget films to be released every week for a month – from Akshay Kumar to Prabhas, the box office will be on fire

Release date of RRR changed for the seventh time, Akshay Kumar’s Holi Mahaclash with Bachchan Pandey canceled

The banging trailer of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will be released on this day, Akshay Kumar’s fans will be happy!

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey gets 175 cr release off: Will RRR’s Holi box office clash leave?

Box Office: Crores of bets at the box office due to Corona, big clash of 10 big films, strong report

Bachchan Pandey Vs RRR: Akshay Kumar’s 19th big clash, 11 out of 18 won the box office clash, full report

RRR release date gives big blow to Akshay Kumar, Big clash with Bachchan Pandey for Holi box office

Box office report of films released on Holi – Akshay Kumar tops with superhit film, Ajay Devgan gave superflop

Bachchan Pandey VS Shamshera – Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor ready to come together on Holi, Box office clash!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Radhe Shyam to Adipurush: Prabhas 2022 upcoming movies show his different avatars | In 2022, Prabhas will create a ruckus at the box office with these three films, will see a different avatar! Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar shared a poster of Bachchan Pandey, Kriti Sanon’s first look released! Read the details.

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 15:17 [IST]