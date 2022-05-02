Akshay Kumar shared the video of PM Modi and this child, you will be happy to see! Akshay Kumar shared the video of PM Modi and this child

News oi-Salman Khan

Superstar Akshay Kumar is currently in the discussion about some of his films. Apart from this, there are some such things about which he appears on social media. Like at this time he has posted a video in which PM Narendra Modi is seen with a child. In the video, PM Modi is seen praising the child. Akshay Kumar has shared this video of PM Modi from his Instagram and has praised PM Modi a lot.

What did the director say for Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, the statement is in discussion!

You can see that in this video the child is reciting a patriotic song to PM Modi. At the same time, PM Modi seems to be happy after listening to the poem filled with pride of the country.

You can see that in the poem of the child, PM Modi is seen so lost that he leaves the rest of the people and takes out the juice of the poem by giving a pinch and giving rhythm. During this, the child also diligently recites that poem to PM Modi.

Now sharing this video, Akshay Kumar has written in the caption – ‘Grateful to see such a cute style of patriotism of this child. @narendramodi ji you gave him the moment of his life’.

On the work front, he will soon be seen in films like Ram Sethu, Rakshabandhan and Prithviraj. All these movies are going to be bang on. At the same time, posters and release dates of many of these have also been revealed. Fans are eagerly waiting for his movies. Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu is in a lot of news.

The heart became happy to see such a lovely gesture of patriotism of this child.



@narendramodi

ji you gave him the moment of his lifepic.twitter.com/2sVeYKlcmr — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



May 2, 2022

What did the director say for Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, the statement is in discussion!

Akshay Kumar is getting immense brand value by withdrawing from Vimal Elaichi ad

Ram Setu New Still: Akshay Kumar was seen searching for years old secret, will save Ram Rajya in Diwali 2022

Akshay Kumar- Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has a huge budget, Bollywood’s most expensive film!

Akshay Kumar starts Surai Potru remake with Radhika Madan, video and poster surfaced

Akshay Kumar shares video from swimming pool, ‘Atrangi Re’ director Aanand L Rai seen together!

BJP leader slams Ajay Devgan, Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, says ‘Padma award should be snatched’

Akshay Kumar publicly apologized on gutkha advertisement – I will spend all the money in a noble cause

Akshay Kumar – Emraan Hashmi wraps up the first schedule of next film Selfie, see pictures from the sets

After Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar’s entry in Vimal’s advertisement, troll!

Now Akshay Kumar’s film Bachchan Pandey will be released on OTT, will be a blast on April 15!

Twinkle Khanna’s big joke on The Kashmir Files – Nail file has to be made, people furious – Dil nahi hai kya?

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Obi-Wan on Disney Plus won't feature a fan favorite Jedi Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar shared the video of PM Modi and this child, you will be happy to see! Read the details.

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 16:35 [IST]