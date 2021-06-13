Akshay Kumar Shares Hilarious Meme on When He Defeated Renowned WWE Wrestler Undertaker



Mumbai: Akshay Kumar clocked 25 years of his movie Khiladiyon Ke Khiladi in a most hilarious manner and netizens are loving it. Taking to Instagram, he shared a meme, which was with a reference to the plot of the movie – the place Akshay defeats the famend WWE wrestler Undertaker. The meme learn, “Elevate your hand when you have defeated the undertaker” which additionally has an image of Akshay Kumar elevating his hand as he has defeated the Undertaker (after all, not the actual one) within the movie, which was the fourth installment within the Khiladi collection. Additionally Learn – Prithviraj Starring Akshay Kumar Faces Backlash From Karni Sena, Warns ‘Change Title Or Face Penalties’

Within the caption, Akshay clarified that Brian Lee performed the position of The Undertaker within the movie which additionally starred Rekha and Raveena Tandon. Additionally Learn – Saif Ali Khan Admits He Wanted Akshay Kumar To Compete With SRK, Aamir And Salman Again in 90s

Verify Out The Put up Right here:

Additionally Learn – Akshay Kumar Reacts To Independence Launch of Sooryavanshi, Bell Backside: ‘Purely Speculative’

He wrote, “A hilarious notice to mark 25 years to the discharge of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi tomorrow! A enjoyable truth although: it was wrestler Brian Lee who performed The Undertaker within the movie.”

Commenting on the identical, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, ‘wow’. Varun Dhawan commented, ‘Final man standing’ and Karan Kundra stated, ‘Epic’.

On the work entrance, Akshay not too long ago shot Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He additionally has Bell Backside and Bachchan Pandey in his pipeline. He can also be set to star in Prithviraj, which is a biopic on Prithviraj Chauhan. He has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif. Final yr, he additionally introduced Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. He was final seen in horror-comedy Laxmii.