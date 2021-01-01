Akshay Kumar shares his mother’s health update: Akshay Kumar shares health update about his mother says hard times for family every prayer will help

Actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia was recently admitted to the ICU of a Mumbai hospital due to ill health. As soon as Akshay heard the news, he returned to Mumbai from London. Akshay is with his mother during this difficult time. Akshay has thanked the fans by writing a post on social media (Akshay Kumar updates on his mother’s health). Also Akshay has said how difficult this time is for him and his family.

Akshay Kumar wrote on his Instagram account on Tuesday, ‘The concern and concern you have shown for my mother’s health has touched my heart. I can’t describe it in words. This is a very difficult time for me and my family. Every prayer of yours is meant for me.



Akshay Kumar’s post is getting a lot of reactions from the fans and they are wishing his mother a speedy recovery. Akshay was in London with director Ranjit Tiwari for the shooting of ‘Cinderella’, but returned to Mumbai after learning about his mother’s condition.



According to media reports, Akshay’s mother is currently in the ICU of Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai. But no information has come to light about what happened to them. He has been in critical condition for the past few days. Recently, his condition worsened and he was rushed to a hospital.