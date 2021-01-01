Akshay Kumar shares his mother’s health update: Akshay Kumar shares health update about his mother says hard times for family every prayer will help
Akshay Kumar’s post is getting a lot of reactions from the fans and they are wishing his mother a speedy recovery. Akshay was in London with director Ranjit Tiwari for the shooting of ‘Cinderella’, but returned to Mumbai after learning about his mother’s condition.
Read: Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia admitted to ICU, actor returns to Mumbai from London
According to media reports, Akshay’s mother is currently in the ICU of Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai. But no information has come to light about what happened to them. He has been in critical condition for the past few days. Recently, his condition worsened and he was rushed to a hospital.
